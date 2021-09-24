AP sees significant drop in Covid-19 positivity; 1,246 new cases, 10 deaths

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, taking the caseload to 20,44,490. A total of 2.79 crore samples have been tested till date and the overall infection positivity rate is 7.32 per cent, down from 7.42 per cent the previous week The total recoveries increased to 20,16,837 at the rate of 98.64 per cent (up from 98.59 per cent). During the period, 1,450 infected persons got cured of coronavirus. The overall mortality rate, after a total of 14,118 deaths, including 10 in a day, remained stable at 0.69 per cent. The state is now ranked fourth in the country with 13,535 active cases.

Only three districts showed a considerable increase in Covid-19 positivity rate while the remaining 10 had seen a slide in Andhra Pradesh week-on-week.

East Godavari topped the list with increase in positivity rate from 4.12 to 5.20 per cent, the only district in the state above the five per cent mark.

Prakasam's positivity rate climbed up from 2.36 to 3.69 per cent and Krishna's from 2.14 to 2.30 per cent, according to the Medical and Health Department data.

SPS Nellore, which saw a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the previous two weeks, seemed to have slowed down as the positivity rate fell from 4.88 to 3.80 per cent.

Other hotspot districts like Chittoor and West Godavari too witnessed a slide from 3.07 to 2.48 and 2.58 per cent respectively.

While Guntur’s graph remained stable at 2.5 per cent, Visakhapatnam saw a dip from 2.25 to 1.61 and Kadapa from 2.05 to 1.84 per cent.

Kurnool district’s Covid-19 positivity rate almost fell to nil at 0.09 per cent, the data showed.

The weekly average number of cases in the state dropped marginally from 1,255 to 1,208.

