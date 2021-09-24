Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,797 new cases

Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, against 63 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally new infections fell to 3,797 from 4,061. Italy of has registered 130,603 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.65 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,553 on Friday, down from 3,650 a day earlier. There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 30 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 489 from a previous 505.

Some 277,508 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 321,554, the health ministry said.

