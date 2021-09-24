Left Menu

Keep LMO stock at 95 pc capacity, Maha tells manufacturing units

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:03 IST
Keep LMO stock at 95 pc capacity, Maha tells manufacturing units
  • Country:
  • India

After announcing the reopening of schools and places of worship from the first week of October as the number of coronavirus cases decline, the Maharashtra government on Friday asked liquid medical oxygen manufacturing units to maintain stock at 95 per cent capacity.

In an order issued during the day by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, these units were asked to maintain 95 per cent stock by September 30, with district collectors being directed to ensure that LMO is stored to the maximum possible technically feasible level.

The public health department, in consultation with the medical education and drugs departments, should adjust non-medical oxygen use as medical oxygen needs start rising, the order added.

In case there is an increase in the number of infections post relaxation, there will be sufficient stock of LMO for patients with this order, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021