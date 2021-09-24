Covid: Delhi records zero death, 24 new cases; positivity rate drops to 0.03 pc

Delhi on Friday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 24 fresh cases, as the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Three fatalities due to the coronavirus infection have been reported this month one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, according to official figures.

The death toll due to Covid in Delhi stands at 25,085.

On Friday, 24 cases were recorded with a reduced positivity rate of 0.03 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 48 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while on Wednesday, 30 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

On August 21, Delhi had recorded a low positivity rate of 0.03 per cent when 19 cases and zero deaths were reported.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,38,658. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 69,465 tests -- 46,555 RT-PCR tests and 22,910 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 39 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

On Wednesday, however, he said that the number of COVID-19 cases has also been under control for the last two months, and together the society and the government can strive and win over it, by following all Covid-appropriate behaviours.

The number of active cases decreased to 391 on Friday from 433 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was on 124 Friday while it was 128 a day before, and the number of containment zones stood at 98 on Friday as on Thursday, the bulletin said.

