Brazil reports 19,438 new coronavirus cases, 699 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 03:45 IST
Brazil recorded 19,438 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 699 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 593,663, according to ministry data.
