Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh: tally reaches 20,776

Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall infection tally in the union territory to 20,776, officials said on Saturday.Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The officials said 5,253 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and five of them returned positive result.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:33 IST
Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh: tally reaches 20,776
Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall infection tally in the union territory to 20,776, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. As many as 20,405 patients have recovered to date. The officials said 5,253 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and five of them returned a positive result. All the new cases were reported from Leh.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged in Leh in a 24-hour span, the officials said, adding the number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 164 that included 161 in Leh and three in Kargil.

