Left Menu

Odisha records 602 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally surged to 10,23,735 on Saturday as 602 more people, including 79 children, tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 8,170, a health official said.As many as 353 new cases were registered in quarantine centres, while the remaining 249 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 266, followed by Cuttack 74.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:38 IST
Odisha records 602 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 10,23,735 on Saturday as 602 more people, including 79 children, tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,170, a health official said.

As many as 353 new cases were registered in quarantine centres, while the remaining 249 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 266, followed by Cuttack (74). Bargarh, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts did not report any fresh infection.

Two fresh fatalities were registered in Khurda, and one each in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Angul districts.

The state now has 5,930 active cases, while 10,09,582 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 494 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

Odisha has tested over 1.96 crore samples for COVID-19 to date, including 72,228 on Friday. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.21 per cent. The rate of infection among children stood at 13.12 per cent, while the daily test positivity rate was at 0.83 per cent. As many as 78,81,503 people have been fully vaccinated in Odisha thus far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021