COVID-19: 39 persons, including 6 kids, test positive in Byculla jail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:05 IST
Thirty-nine people, comprising inmates and six children, have tested positive for coronavirus in Byculla women's jail here over the past 10 days, officials said on Saturday.

Some 120 inmates were tested during this period, a civic official said, adding that 36 of the 39 who were detected with the infection have been quarantined in nearby Patanwala school and their condition was stable.

A pregnant woman inmate has been admitted in GT Hospital as a precautionary measure, the official added.

Meanwhile, the medical health officer of BMC's E Ward told PTI the jail had not been declared a containment zone, and the civic body's daily bulletin had erroneously informed that it was.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

