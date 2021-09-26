Over 2.09 lakh people given Covid vaccine in Delhi

More than 2.09 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday with over 1.27 lakh of them getting the second dose, according to official data.

According to the CoWIN portal, over 1.71 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 54.21 lakh people have received both doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 7 lakh vaccine doses -- 2.43 lakh Covaxin and 4.53 lakh Covishield -- left on Sunday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to four days.

There are 1,150 vaccination centres operational in the city which can administer around 3.03 lakh doses daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)