Left Menu

Over 2.09 lakh people given Covid vaccine in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:37 IST
Over 2.09 lakh people given Covid vaccine in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

More than 2.09 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday with over 1.27 lakh of them getting the second dose, according to official data.

According to the CoWIN portal, over 1.71 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 54.21 lakh people have received both doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 7 lakh vaccine doses -- 2.43 lakh Covaxin and 4.53 lakh Covishield -- left on Sunday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to four days.

There are 1,150 vaccination centres operational in the city which can administer around 3.03 lakh doses daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021