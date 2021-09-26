Left Menu

MP reports nine new COVID-19 cases; active tally stands at 116

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-09-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The coronavirus infection count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,496 on Sunday with nine fresh cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,518 as no new fatality was reported during the day, he said.

The recovery count of the state stands at 7,81,862, leaving the state with 116 active cases.

With 65,437 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted across MP went up to 1,83,12,711, the official added.

A total of 6,10,96,146 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population so far, including 2,36,025 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,496, new cases nine, death toll 10,518 (no change), recoveries 7,81,862, active cases 116, number of tests so far 1,83,12,711.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

