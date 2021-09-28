Five new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Ladakh recorded five fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 20,786, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory reached 148, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 coronavirus-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, raising the recovery count to 20,431, they said.

All the five new cases were reported in Leh, the officials said.

A total of 1,050 samples in Ladakh, comprising 583 from Leh and 477 from Kargil, tested negative for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, they said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 144 and four in Leh and Kargil districts of the UT, respectively.

