Singapore reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 2,236 new infections

Singapore reported record 2,236 COVID-19 cases, including 515 cases among residents of dormitories for foreign workers and 10 who arrived from abroad, on Tuesday as well as five fresh deaths due to the infection. As of Tuesday, the nation has reported a total of 91,775 cases and 85 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 30 deaths in September so far, a new monthly record, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The Ministry of Health said there were 1,325 COVID-19 cases warded in hospital, of which 209 cases of serious illness required oxygen supplementation and 30 were in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who fell very ill were 201 seniors aged above 60 years. The MOH said it was currently ''closely monitoring'' 11 active large clusters.

Six dormitories for migrant workers are among the clusters being monitored for the spread of the deadly disease.

The ministry said the largest cluster under monitoring is currently located at Blue Stars Dormitory with 401 cases, 20 of which were reported on Tuesday.

Woodlands Dormitory reported 40 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total to 216.

As of Tuesday, cases at other dormitories were 15 at Avery Lodge, taking the total to 256, 11 Tuas Ave 10 dormitory five cases for a total of 47, Tampines Dormitory five cases for a total of 66 and Bukit Batok Road/Plantation Crescent dormitory five cases for a total of 40.

A new cluster of 11 cases has been identified at Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Daycare Centre.

The cluster involved transmission among clients and staff members, said MOH, adding that 10 of the cases were the clients while one was an employee.

The centre has been closed since September 25, said the health ministry.

New, tighter community restrictions kicked in on Monday through to October 24, amid the ongoing wave of COVID-19 infections in Singapore.

Working from home has been implemented for employees who are able to do so.

The cap on social gatherings has been reduced to two people, while the group size limit on dining-in at regular F&B outlets has been restricted to two vaccinated people.

These restrictions will be reviewed in two weeks, according to media reports.

PTI GS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)