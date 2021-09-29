Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases
Singapore's health ministry reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default.
Singapore's health ministry reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The country also reported eight new deaths due to the coronavirus.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against the virus. From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default.
