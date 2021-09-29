YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond its ban on false information about the COVID-19 vaccines to include content that contains misinformation about other approved vaccines, it said on Wednesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Slovenia temporarily suspended the application of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines after the death of a young woman, health minister Janez Poklukar was quoted as saying by the STA national news agency. * Russia reported 857 new coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. President Vladimir Putin will end his period of self-isolation when he meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

* Sports fans in Spain will be allowed to fill open-air stadiums up to full capacity and indoor facilities up to 80% from Oct. 1, the health ministry said. AMERICAS

* The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said it is in advanced talks with vaccine makers to buy additional COVID-19 vaccines for its member states, to complement bilateral deals, donations, and doses they are receiving via the COVAX mechanism. * Michigan's governor will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures, Associated Press reported.

* A Brazilian hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge as part of an effort to validate President Jair Bolsonaro's preferred 'miracle cure,' a lawyer said on Tuesday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Singapore's health ministry reported 2,268 new cases on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. * Some of India's private hospitals have cancelled orders for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as they struggle to sell shots amid surging supplies of free doses of other vaccines offered by the government. According to The Economic Times, the Indian government and Zydus Cadila are also expected this week to decide on the price of ZyCoV-D, the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19.

* Australia's federal government will wind down emergency funding for people who lost work during COVID-19 shutdowns as vaccination rates increase across the country. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Algeria will start production of the Sinovac vaccine in partnership with China with the aim of meeting domestic demand and exporting the surplus, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday. * South Africa's president and the head of Oxfam on Tuesday pressed World Trade Organization members and manufacturers to allow fairer access to COVID-19 vaccines.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta.

* At least one long-term COVID-19 symptom was found in 37% of patients three to six months after they were infected by the virus, a large study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research showed. * Japan's Shionogi & Co said it plans to make at least 1 million doses of a new antiviral treatment for COVID-19 for domestic use by March 2022.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Investors sought to staunch the bleed on Wednesday after world stocks suffered their worst rout since January and U.S. and European borrowing costs raced to their highest in months.

* Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he expected Britain's economy to recover its pre-pandemic level of output early next year, a little later than the central bank had predicted last month. * Japan's economy will continue to recover and could reach levels seen before the pandemic by the end of 2021 or early in 2022, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said.

