Left Menu

Assam logs 366 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

A total of 366 fresh COVID-19 infections, 507 recoveries, and seven deaths were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:30 IST
Assam logs 366 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 366 fresh COVID-19 infections, 507 recoveries, and seven deaths were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours. According to the state's health department, the cumulative caseload has now reached 6,01,787. This includes 3,140 active cases.

The north-eastern state has logged 5,91,432 recoveries so far. The death toll in the state is 5,868. Assam today recorded a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent. The recovery rate is at 98.28 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 50,692 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the population. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, a total of 2,35,15,756 tests have been conducted in the state. Districts with high case load include Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by Barpeta, Jorhat and Golaghat.

Of the seven deaths registered today, three were from Sonitpur and one each from Nagaon, Udalguri, Dhemaji and Baksa. Meanwhile, India today reported 18,870 new cases. The country's active caseload stands at 2,82,520. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021