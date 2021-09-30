Left Menu

Brazil reports 17,756 new coronavirus cases, 676 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-09-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 03:50 IST
Brazil recorded 17,756 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 676 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 596,122, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

