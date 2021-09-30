Left Menu

India to procure 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in October: Sources

India would have 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses of Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the month of October, said government sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:03 IST
India to procure 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in October: Sources
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj India would have 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses of Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the month of October, said government sources.

27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses that are to be procured do not include Biological E and Zydus Cadilla vaccines doses, sources told ANI. Earlier in September, India has procured more than 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses, added the sources had said.

Earlier, ANI reported that the Centre plans to achieve the target of administering 100 crore COVID-19 jabs before the mid of October. The target of 100 crore doses administration is expected to be achieved between October 10 to October 12, stated the sources. "Once we hit 100 crore dose, we are planning celebration across the country with COVID warriors, frontline workers and healthcare workers," said the sources.

The country has administered 88,34,70,578 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 65,34,306 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. On September 18, India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021