UK records 137 COVID deaths, 36,480 new cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom recorded a further 137 daily COVID deaths and 36,480 new cases, with infections over the last week continuing to climb after pupils returned to school.

Cases in the last seven days were up 6.5% on the week before while daily fatalities of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 28 days were down 14%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

