UK records 137 COVID deaths, 36,480 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a further 137 daily COVID deaths and 36,480 new cases, with infections over the last week continuing to climb after pupils returned to school.

Cases in the last seven days were up 6.5% on the week before while daily fatalities of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 28 days were down 14%.

