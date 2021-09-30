Italy reports 51 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 3,804 new cases

Italy reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 63 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,804 from 3,212 .

Some 308,836 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 295,452, the health ministry said.

