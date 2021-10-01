Brazil reports 27,527 new coronavirus cases, 627 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 04:35 IST
Brazil recorded 27,527 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 627 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 596,749, according to ministry data.
