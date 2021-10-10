Italy reports 27 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 2,278 new cases

Italy reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 46 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,278 from 2,748.

Italy has registered 131,301 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second-highest toll in Europe behind Britain and ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.

