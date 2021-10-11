Bengal logs 760 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 00:37 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,76,337 on Sunday, as 760 more people tested positive for the virus, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,905, a health bulletin said.
The state now has 7,649 active cases, and 15,49,783 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 734 since Saturday, it said.
West Bengal has tested a total of 1,85,07,359 samples for COVID-19 thus far.
Altogether, 6.41 crore people have been vaccinated in the state, officials said.
