Left Menu

Shiv Sena Accuses Uddhav Faction of Involvement in Mumbai Hoarding Tragedy

The ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency linked to the hoarding tragedy in Mumbai, was associated with the rival camp led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant shared a photograph of Bhinde alongside Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray to back his partys assertion.Bhinde is the owner of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency which had allegedly put up the hoarding that crashed on a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening, killing 14 people.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:18 IST
Shiv Sena Accuses Uddhav Faction of Involvement in Mumbai Hoarding Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency linked to the hoarding tragedy in Mumbai, was associated with the rival camp led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant shared a photograph of Bhinde alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to back his party's assertion.

Bhinde is the owner of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency which had allegedly put up the hoarding that crashed on a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening, killing 14 people. He is currently absconding.

''Initially assigned duties within the Sena (UBT), Bhinde was given the responsibility of installing hoardings in Mumbai. Exploiting his access to hoarding spaces allocated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhinde illicitly utilised them for (displaying greeting) for Sena (UBT)'s leaders' birthdays and election campaigns,'' Samant claimed.

Rejecting the claim, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said his party is not controlling the BMC for the last two and half years. It is the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP that controls the civic body through an administrator.

''Bhavesh Bhinde wields considerable political influence. He's merely a pawn, and it's imperative to uncover the true owner and mastermind behind the hoardings. As many as 21 have been cases filed against Bhinde for erecting unauthorised hoardings and causing environmental damage,'' Shiv Sena minister Samant claimed.

A case has been registered against Bhinde for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Pant Nagar police station after the hoarding tragedy.

At least 14 died people and 75 others were injured after the 120x120 feet hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains. Civic officials have said the billboard was illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024