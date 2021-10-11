Turkey registers 30,563 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 30

Turkey logged 30,563 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest number of daily infections since April 30, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 188 deaths from the virus in the same period.

The country's daily cases have risen over the past month at a rate higher than most comparable countries, according to global data, while the country's vaccination rate based on population is higher than most peers. Daily deaths have edged lower after touching 290 in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)