UK records 49,156 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 45,140 cases and 57 deaths reported a day earlier.
Also Read: Britain to say Brexit arrangements for N.Ireland are too harmful to retain
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement