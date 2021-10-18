UK records 49,156 new COVID cases, 45 deaths

Britain reported 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 45,140 cases and 57 deaths reported a day earlier.

