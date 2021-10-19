Raj govt cancels health workers’ leaves to tackle dengue

The Rajasthan government has cancelled the leaves of health workers to tackle dengue and other seasonal diseases in the state, officials said Tuesday.

On Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s directions, Health Minister Raghu Sharma also asked officials to run 'Dengue-Mukt Rajasthan' campaign from October 20 to November 3 to check the outbreak of dengue and other seasonal diseases.

Under the campaign, 24X7 control rooms have been set up and rapid response teams formed in all districts to undertake steps to eliminate larva and spread anti-dengue awareness.

“The state government is serious about the prevention of seasonal diseases including dengue, malaria, viral fever and all effective measures are being taken,” Gehlot said in a statement. He said the 'Dengue Mukt Rajasthan' campaign will be launched in the state from October 20 to November 3 to control various seasonal diseases. Gehlot has directed all concerned departments to work in coordination with each other to make this campaign a success.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Sharma had a video conference with all chief medical health officers, principal medical officers and other officials of the Health Department and issued necessary directions to them. A senior official of the Medical and Health Department said, ''Leaves have been cancelled with effect from Tuesday. Those who have gone on leave will also have to return. The leaves have been cancelled till further orders.'' Sharma also reviewed the arrangements made to curb the outbreak of seasonal diseases, besides carrying out coronavirus vaccination and testing.

According to the statement, he asked officials to carry out the anti-larva exercise in 50 adjoining houses if a patient of malaria, dengue or chikungunya is found in any house.

Officials have been asked to conduct awareness activities on the prevention of seasonal diseases.

Instructions have also been given to maintain a regular supply of adequate medicines for seasonal diseases and to conduct door-to-door surveys in the affected areas and identify and treat patients. Rajasthan has reported 6,797 cases of dengue this year till October 18 with the highest of 1,411 reported in Jaipur, an official said.

