Singapore reports highest single-day deaths from COVID-19

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's health ministry recorded 18 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it reported 3,862 cases of the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs on Wednesday to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

