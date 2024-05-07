Left Menu

Over 12% of voters participated in the first two hours of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 10 UP constituencies, with a turnout of 14.71% in Sambhal and 13.43% in Hathras (SC). Prominent candidates like Dharmendra Yadav, SP Singh Baghel, and Parmeshwar Lal Saini cast their votes. Over 1.89 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of SP candidates Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri), Akshaya Yadav (Firozabad), and Aditya Yadav (Budaun).

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:49 IST
UP Phase 3 Voting: 12.94% Turnout Recorded in Early Hours
  India
  • India

About 12.94 per cent voters cast their vote in the first two hours of polling on Tuesday for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

While Sambhal witnessed 14.71 per cent polling, Hathras (SC) recorded 13.43 per cent, Agra (SC) 12.74 per cent, Fatehpur Sikri 14 per cent, Firozabad 13.36 per cent, Mainpuri 12.18 per cent, Etah 13.16 per cent, Budaun 12.89 per cent, Aonla 11.42 per cent and Bareilly 11.59 per cent till 9 am, according to the EC.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Prominent among those who cast votes are SP's Dharmendra Yadav in Saifai, BJP candidates SP Singh Baghel and Parmeshwar Lal Saini in Agra and Sambhal respectively.

Over 1.89 crore voters are eligible to vote in constituencies of Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla and Bareilly.

It is an important phase for family members of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party's (SP) Dimple Yadav is aiming to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which she won in the bypolls following the death of her father-in-law and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akshaya Yadav, the son of SP national principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, will try to reclaim the Firozabad seat.

Aditya Yadav, the son of SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, is making his electoral debut from the Budaun constituency, which was won by his cousin Dharmendra Yadav in 2014.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary constituencies, the largest number among all states. Polling in the state is spread across all seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

