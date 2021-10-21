Achieving over 100-cr Covid vaccination 'historic and proud moment': Amit Shah

Left Menu

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated the nation for vaccinating over 100 crore people with the Covid-19 vaccine doses, describing it as a "historic and proud moment".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:06 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated the nation for vaccinating over 100 crore people with the Covid-19 vaccine doses, describing it as a "historic and proud moment". The Union Minister, in a series of tweets, said it is a "historic and proud moment today" as India through the visionary leadership and constant encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "set a record by achieving the target of more than 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, which has re-acquainted the whole world with the immense capabilities of New India".

He expressed his gratitude to all scientists, researchers and health workers of the country for their contribution in achieving this milestone. Shah said, "I congratulate the country on this historic achievement and thank all scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed in this great task by overcoming many challenges and congratulate PM Modi for commitment towards the safety and health of every person."

India has hit the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, revealed the Union Health Ministry data.

It mentioned the country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. "It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark."

The top five states, which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

