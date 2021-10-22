Left Menu

Mizoram reports 737 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 737 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 10,034, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 22-10-2021
Mizoram reported 737 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 10,034, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday. The state's positivity rate stands at 9.40 per cent.

According to the state bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,15,944 including 1,05,510 recoveries and 400 deaths. Aizawl accounts for the most active cases in the state with 5,715 infections followed by Lunglei at 916, and there are 822 active cases are in Serchhip.

40 new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 541 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 145 samples were reported positive through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and 11 positives were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

