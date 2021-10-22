Left Menu

Diwali Pahaat programs allowed in Pune as COVID-19 cases decline

In Maharashtra, we have administered over 10 crore doses while in Pune 1.17 crore doses of vaccine have been given, Pawar said.During the review meeting, some public representatives demanded that Diwali Pahaat programs be allowed as COVID-19 cases and deaths are on decline and the administration agreed to the demand, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:36 IST
Diwali Pahaat programs allowed in Pune as COVID-19 cases decline
  • Country:
  • India

`Diwali Pahat' programs -- morning musical concerts organized during Diwali -- have been allowed in the city this year as the number of COVID-19 infections is declining, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

Diwali Pahaat programs (`Pahaat' means dawn in Marathi) are popular in Pune but could not be organized last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Speaking to reporters here after a review meeting on the pandemic, Pawar said a decision on allowing 100 percent occupancy in drama theatres, cinema halls and auditoriums will be taken after taking a stock of the situation post Diwali. Auditoriums, theaters and cinema halls were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent occupancy from Friday.

Pune city recorded zero fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last two days.

''I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all those who worked towards achieving the 100 crore vaccination doses mark. In Maharashtra, we have administered over 10 crore doses while in Pune 1.17 crore doses of vaccine have been given,'' Pawar said.

During the review meeting, some public representatives demanded that Diwali Pahaat programs be allowed as COVID-19 cases and deaths are on decline and the administration agreed to the demand, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021