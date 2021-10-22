Diwali Pahaat programs allowed in Pune as COVID-19 cases decline
In Maharashtra, we have administered over 10 crore doses while in Pune 1.17 crore doses of vaccine have been given, Pawar said.During the review meeting, some public representatives demanded that Diwali Pahaat programs be allowed as COVID-19 cases and deaths are on decline and the administration agreed to the demand, he said.
- Country:
- India
`Diwali Pahat' programs -- morning musical concerts organized during Diwali -- have been allowed in the city this year as the number of COVID-19 infections is declining, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.
Diwali Pahaat programs (`Pahaat' means dawn in Marathi) are popular in Pune but could not be organized last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Speaking to reporters here after a review meeting on the pandemic, Pawar said a decision on allowing 100 percent occupancy in drama theatres, cinema halls and auditoriums will be taken after taking a stock of the situation post Diwali. Auditoriums, theaters and cinema halls were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent occupancy from Friday.
Pune city recorded zero fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last two days.
''I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all those who worked towards achieving the 100 crore vaccination doses mark. In Maharashtra, we have administered over 10 crore doses while in Pune 1.17 crore doses of vaccine have been given,'' Pawar said.
During the review meeting, some public representatives demanded that Diwali Pahaat programs be allowed as COVID-19 cases and deaths are on decline and the administration agreed to the demand, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Diwali
- Pawar
- Narendra Modi
- drama theatres
- Ajit Pawar
- Pune
- Pahaat
- Marathi
ALSO READ
No problem with raids on companies linked to me, but why drag my sisters: Ajit Pawar
Income Tax Department conducts raids at houses, companies of Ajit Pawar's sisters
BJP trying to defame NCP leaders: Jayant Patil on I-T raids against Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's family
IT raids on Ajit Pawar's kin: No politics of revenge by NCP, says Sule
Will speak after IT searches get over: Ajit Pawar