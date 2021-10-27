Left Menu

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:42 IST
Spain to give different booster to strengthen J&J vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Spain

People who received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered a second dose from a different drug maker, Spain's health authorities said on Wednesday.

Spain's health ministry said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has proven to be less effective than other vaccines. So Spaniards who have received it will now be offered a booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines once three months have passed.

Only 1.9 million of the 37 million Spaniards who have been vaccinated have received the J&J shot.

Spain boasts one of the most successful voluntary vaccination campaigns in the world with 88% of its target population of 12 years and up fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

