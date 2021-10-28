Left Menu

India conducts over 12,90 lakh COVID-19 tests

Over 12.90 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

Updated: 28-10-2021 09:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Over 12.90 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. With 12,90,900 samples tested on Wednesday to detect the presence of the virus, 60,44,98,405 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that India reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,62,661, which is the lowest in 242 days.

Also, 103.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

