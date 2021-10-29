Brazil registers 389 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 29-10-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 03:12 IST
Brazil registered on Thursday 389 new COVID-19 deaths and 15,268 additional confirmed cases of the virus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
Brazil has registered 607,068 deaths due to the coronavirus, the world's second highest toll behind only the United States.
