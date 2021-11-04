Left Menu

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:07 IST
Poland reported 15,515 daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest total since April.

There were 250 COVID-related deaths reported on Thursday. Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,060,613 cases of the coronavirus and 77,395 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

