Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland reported 15,515 daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest total since April.

There were 250 COVID-related deaths reported on Thursday. Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,060,613 cases of the coronavirus and 77,395 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

