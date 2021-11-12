Left Menu

Gujarat sees 21 COVID-19 cases; active tally now 220

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:46 IST
Gujarat registered 21 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 8,26,887, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,090, an official said on Friday.

The recovery count stood at 8,16,577 after 35 persons were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 220 active cases.

A release said 7.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 4.22 lakh during the day.

No new case was registered in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory's tally at 10,654 and recovery count at 10,650.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,887, new cases 21, deaths 10,090 discharged 8,16,577 active cases 220 and people tested so far - figures not released.

