Bahrain authorizes AstraZeneca's anti-COVID drug for emergency use

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:50 IST
  • Bahrain

Bahrain has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's anti-COVID drug Evusheld, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

Bahrain has become the first country to authorize the drug, which will be limited to adults who suffer from immunodeficiency or who are taking immunosuppressants, as well as individuals with occupations that put them at risk of transmission, the news agency said.

