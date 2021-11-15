Left Menu

Sri Lanka police secure court orders to quell anti-government rally

Sri Lanka Police said they have received court orders to quell a major anti-government protest to be organised by the main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya SJB, here on Tuesday against inflation and acute shortage of essential items. SJB leaders said the protest was against the Sri Lankan governments apathy towards inflation and the acute shortage of essential items.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:18 IST
Sri Lanka police secure court orders to quell anti-government rally
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Police said they have received court orders to quell a major anti-government protest to be organised by the main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), here on Tuesday against inflation and acute shortage of essential items. So far, orders were obtained from the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and the suburban Mount Lavinia magistrate courts respectively, police officials said. The move, police officials said, was necessitated because the SJB was planning to hold the protest without seeking prior approval from the Director General of Health Services and adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. However, the SJB remains steadfast, and insists that the protest will be held as per schedule on Tuesday. The rally will commence from the Hyde Park region in central Colombo, with protesters joining in from other parts of the country. SJB leaders said the protest was against the Sri Lankan government’s apathy towards inflation and the acute shortage of essential items. “We will stage our protest to highlight the unbearable cost of living, the shortages of almost all essential items”, SJB parliamentarian SM Marikkar said. The event, which is stated to be the first major show of protest against the ruling Mahinda Rajapaksa government that assumed power in August 2020, is expected to draw more than 10,000 participants. Last week, the Sri Lankan government had announced a new set of COVID-19 regulations to limit the quantum of public gatherings. But SJB members believe this was done to quash their protest. “The government has got scared of our democratic protest action to prevent it through court action”, senior SJB parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne told reporters. Sri Lanka has reported 548, 061 confirmed cases and 13,927 deaths since the coronavirus broke out in February 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021