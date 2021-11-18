Over 115 crore vaccine doses administered in India till now, says Health Ministry

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 115 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to officials, around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India has received the first dose of the vaccine while more than 41 per cent has been fully inoculated.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, ''The country is getting protected through vaccination every day. As India's vaccination coverage crosses the 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi ji's words ring true -- once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible! Har Ghar Dastak strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive!'' On Thursday, more than 65 lakh (65,45,982) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The ministry had on Wednesday declared that the number of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 surpassed the partially vaccinated population.

The government has recently launched a month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue.

Mandaviya had recently said that over 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and urged the state health ministers to ensure that all adult population is covered with the first dose during the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, while those who are due for the second dose are also motivated to take the jab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)