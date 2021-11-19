Mexico reports 3,915 new COVID-19 cases, 356 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,915 new cases of coronavirus infection and 356 additional fatalities on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,854,994 and the death toll from the pandemic to 291,929.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

