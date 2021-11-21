Left Menu

Brazil reports 217 COVID deaths in 24 hours, toll average lowest since April 2020 -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 02:54 IST
Brazil reports 217 COVID deaths in 24 hours, toll average lowest since April 2020 -ministry

Brazil has had 8,833 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 217 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 22,012,150 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 612,587, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to 228 a day, the lowest since April 26, 2020, which was one and a half months after the pandemic's first fatality in Brazil. That compares with a toll of almost 3,000 deaths a day in Brazil at the pandemic's peak in April of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021