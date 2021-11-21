Left Menu

Kerala reports 5,080 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Kerala reported 5,080 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths, informed the state health department on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 5,080 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths, informed the state health department on Sunday. With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 58,088 and with new 40 deaths, the total death has gone up to 37,495.

As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, as many as 7,908 recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the recoveries in the state mounted to 50,04,786. Meanwhile, India reported 10,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

As many as 1,16,50,55,210 COVID-19 vaccine doses have also been administrated across the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

