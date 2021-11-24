Haryana adds 23 COVID-19 cases
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:25 IST
Haryana on Wednesday reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 7,71,605, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,053, according to the health department's daily bulletin.
Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Gurugram, six from Faridabad and four from Panchkula.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 131, the bulletin said.
So far, 7,61,398 people have recovered from the viral disease. The state has a recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.
