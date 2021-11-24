Left Menu

Haryana adds 23 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:25 IST
Haryana adds 23 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana on Wednesday reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 7,71,605, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,053, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Gurugram, six from Faridabad and four from Panchkula.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 131, the bulletin said.

So far, 7,61,398 people have recovered from the viral disease. The state has a recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021