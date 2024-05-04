RCB bowlers dismantle GT batting lineup, bundling them out for a mere 147
Royal Challengers Bengaluru dished out a disciplined bowling effort to bowl out Gujarat Titans for a modest 147 in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Opting to bowl, RCB bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals before M Shahrukh Khan (37) and David Miller (30) shared 61 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilize GT's innings. But once the duo departed, GT innings never really got the required impetus. Towards the end, Rahul Tewatia (35 off 21) tried his best to up the ante but lacked support from the other end.
For RCB, Yash Dayal (2/21), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/29) picked up two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 147 all out in 19.3 overs (Masood Shahrukh Khan 37, Rahul Tewatia 35, David Miller 30; Yash Dayal 2/21, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/23 and Mohammed Siraj 2/29).
