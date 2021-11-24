Poland will increase restrictions if COVID cases do not start falling, says minister

Poland will have to tighten COVID-19 restrictions if it does not see daily case numbers decreasing in the near future, the health minister said on Wednesday.

"In the case where we do not have signals that say that we are reaching the peak and cases will fall ... we will have to increase restrictions," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

