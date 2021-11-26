UK flags concern over newly identified coronavirus variant
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading immune response.
The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on.
It has mutations that are likely to evade the immune response generated both by prior infection and vaccination, and also mutations associated with increased infectivity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- South Africa
- Delta
- The UK Health Security Agency
ALSO READ
British envoy says travel restrictions row happened due to 'transition' in UK policy
Russia says it scrambled fighter jet to intercept British spy plane near annexed Crimea
Actor Vikram Gokhale backs Kangana's 'bheek' remark, says leaders never saved freedom fighters during British raj
Russia says British jets escorted its nuclear-capable bombers -Interfax
British Indian celebrity chef known for creating healthy meals passes away