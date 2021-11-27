UK detects 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron
PTI | London | Updated: 27-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK on Saturday detected two cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, according to health secretary Sajid Javid.
The patients were detected in Chelmsford and Nottingham, Javid was quoted as saying by the BBC.
He said that the cases are linked and the two people are self-isolating alongside their households while further tests and contact tracing takes place.
The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Botswana
- Javid
- South Africa
- Omicron
- Hong Kong
- Belgium
- Chelmsford
- Sajid Javid
- Nottingham
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tiananmen statue creator asks for immunity from Hong Kong security law
Tiananmen statue creator asks for immunity from Hong Kong security law
In Hong Kong, a gay dating show aims to break down LGBT+ barriers
Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture
Tech giants shore up Hong Kong shares; Alibaba down