UK detects 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron

The UK on Saturday detected two cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, according to health secretary Sajid Javid.

The patients were detected in Chelmsford and Nottingham, Javid was quoted as saying by the BBC.

He said that the cases are linked and the two people are self-isolating alongside their households while further tests and contact tracing takes place.

The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

