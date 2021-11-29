West Bengal reports 715 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths in last 24 hrs

West Bengal reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the government on Sunday. During the last 24 hours, 719 people recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 15,87,601, added the health bulletin.

A total of 19,462 have lost their lives to the deadly virus, with 12 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 7,804 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the bulletin. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded 16,14,867 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

