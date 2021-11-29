90 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 90 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 2,27,093, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,830, according to a health official.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 824, the official said.

Sixty-one more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,22,422, the official said.

