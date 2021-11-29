Left Menu

90 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 90 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 2,27,093, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,830, according to a health official.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 824, the official said.

Sixty-one more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,22,422, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

