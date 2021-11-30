Left Menu

India says Omicron shows up on tests, advises states to ramp up checks

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:16 IST
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India's union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country's states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.

All samples that test positive for COVID-19 are to be "promptly" sent for genome sequencing, Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.

