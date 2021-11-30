India says Omicron shows up on tests, advises states to ramp up checks
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
India's union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country's states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.
All samples that test positive for COVID-19 are to be "promptly" sent for genome sequencing, Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Rajesh Bhushan
- Bhushan
- RT-PCR
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. chief concerned about southern Africa isolation over Omicron
COVID 'Omicron' variant: Centre advises States, UTs to enhance genomic surveillance of incoming passengers from 'at risk' countries
‘Very large’ number of Indians may be protected from Omicron: Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA moving to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - WSJ; Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases and more
Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant